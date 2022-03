You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Mary Frances Picciano Dietary Supplement Research Practicum - Day 3 Air date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is offering a three day educational opportunity to provide fundamental knowledge of dietary supplements to faculty, students, and practitioners with a serious interest in this subject. This intensive practicum will provide a thorough overview and grounding about issues, concepts, unknowns, and controversies about dietary supplements and supplement ingredients. It will also emphasize the importance of scientific investigations to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and value of these products for health promotion and disease prevention as well as how to carry out this type of research. Topics to be addressed include: Supplement use in the United States and reasons for use; The regulatory framework governing supplements; Differences in bringing foods, drugs, and supplements to market; Supplement quality; Assessing the health effects of foods and supplements; and Developing policies and advice about supplement use based on science. Participants will also hear from various stakeholders—the dietary supplement industry, consumer advocacy groups, and media—who study, advocate, regulate, or educate about dietary supplements. For more information go to https://odspracticum.od.nih.gov



For more information go to https://odspracticum.od.nih.gov Author: Office of Dietary Supplements Runtime: 7 hours