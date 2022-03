You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series - Mucosal Immunity at the oral barrier: from bedside to bench Air date: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The oral mucosa is a barrier site of the human body and is exposed to a plethora of environmental stimuli, including a rich and diverse community of commensal microbiota, airborne antigens and allergens as well as food. Yet, how the local immune cell network integrates these diverse exposures, protects from pathogens and tolerates innocuous elements, while helping maintain tissue integrity and functionality, remains largely understudied. Here, we present an overview of our research program at the NIH IRP which is focused on basic oral mucosal immunology and pathogenesis of the common oral inflammatory disease, periodontitis. Our studies implement an integrated beside to bench approach. We combine basic scientific experimentation in animal models with clinical and translational studies in patients with monogenic immune defects and susceptibility to the oral inflammatory disease, periodontitis. Our work has particularly focused on the Th17- neutrophil axis as a critical regulator of homeostatic immunity at the oral barrier. Author: Niki Moutsopoulos, D.D.S, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour