OHSRP Education Series: Health Literacy Considerations for Clinical Trial Communication NIH Only Air date: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The guest speaker for this session is Dr. Aisha Langford, PhD, MPH, who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Population Health, Division of Comparative Effectiveness and Decision Science within NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. This talk will highlight health literacy approaches to enhancing clinical trial communications and informed decision making about clinical trial opportunities. Topics that Dr. Langford will discuss include the following: 1. A general conceptual model for clinical trial participation that can be applied to various disease and behavioral contexts 2. Introduce the ASK (Assume, Seek, Know) approach for enhancing clinical trial participation: • Assume that all patients will want to know their options • Seek the counsel of stakeholders, and • Know your numbers 3. The importance of understanding and engaging the study's target population early in the research process 4. A brief overview of methods and resources to promote equity and inclusion in research - both from a workforce and patient perspective 5. Lessons learned from serving as a Co-Director of NYU’s CTSA's Recruitment and Retention Core Learning Objectives: After this presentation, participants will be able to: 1. Define personal health literacy 2. Explain one strategy for promoting workforce diversity 3. Describe the benefit of patient and family advisory councils 4. Communicate one approach for improving the informed consent process Author: Aisha Langford, PhD, MPH, NIH Runtime: 1 hour