Empowerment of Under-represented Researchers / Women Leaders in Academic Research: Artificial Intelligence Panel: Making the Cut. What Does it Take? Air date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Panel Synopsis: The landscape of research, medicine and technology is changing. Evolving the paradigm of mostly men panels, this “wanel” presents three female luminaries as they discuss their career journeys and how they rose to their current positions despite the odds. Three different career tracks, three different paths. Panel hosted by Mona Flores, MD Global Head of Medical Artificial Intelligence, NVIDIA, & Joined by Panelists: Anima Anandkumar, Director of Machine Learning Research at NVIDIA and Bren Professor at Caltech Caroline Chung, Vice President, Chief Data Officer, MD Anderson Cancer Center Co-Chair, Tumor Measurement Initiative, MD Anderson Cancer Center Claire Bloomfield, Deputy Director, Centre for Improving Data Collaboration at NHSX, National Health Service, UK



For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html Author: Center for Interventional Oncology Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes