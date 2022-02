You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Cancer Control in the 21st Century with an Emphasis on Risk Reduction Air date: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this lecture Dr. Brawley will provide an overview of the trends in cancer incidence and mortality in defined populations. Populations will be defined by race, SES, area of residence. In looking at the trends Dr. Brawley will discuss what has been learned and what we can do better in the future. One theme that has emerged is that much of the future of cancer control will be achieved through attention to health behavior. Dr. Brawley will discuss his work reduce over-screening of medical conditions, which has revolutionized patient treatment by increasing quality of life and reducing health disparities. How optimizing cancer screening strategies to increase their effectiveness as well as efforts to decrease smoking and implement other lifestyle risk reduction programs, and targeting of cancer control efforts in areas where they could be most effective will be discussed.



For more information go to https://history.nih.gov Author: Otis Webb Brawley, M.D., Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Oncology and Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University, NIH Runtime: 1 hour