Brain Attack Coalition Symposium "Inequities in Access and Delivery of Acute Stroke Care" Day 1 Air date: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Inequities in Access and Delivery of Acute Stroke Care Symposium is a day and a half virtual event during which diverse teams of public health and stroke experts will share findings on equity issues, known and unknown causes or obstacles, and best practices or possible solutions concerning stroke care. The Symposium encourages the participation, feedback, and new ideas from interested stakeholders and providers in the broader stroke community.



For more information go to https://bac-inequities-symposium.com/ Author: Brain Attack Coalition convened by NINDS, NIH Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes