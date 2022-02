You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

AGI Spring Seminar Air date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Eye Institute (NEI) invites you to a talk by Dr. David Hyde, as part of the Audacious Goals Initiative (AGI) Seminar Series in Neuroregeneration. The AGI for Regenerative Medicine in Vision is a strategic endeavor by NEI to expand support aimed at new treatments for vision disorders. By facilitating cross-disciplinary research, the AGI is tackling devastating and difficult-to-treat eye diseases. Author: Dr. David R. Hyde, NIH Runtime: 1 hour