NIH Director's Seminar Series: Cell cycle regulators as drivers of centrosome assembly NIH Only Air date: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In interphase, centrosomes nucleate, anchor, and regulate nucleation of interphase microtubules, participate in cellular signaling, and influence tissue architecture and cell motility. During cell division, centrosomes contribute accurate segregation of the genome by forming the poles of mitotic spindles. Centrosome structural and numerical defects can cause cellular transformation, are prevalent in various types of cancer, and are the cause of hereditary diseases such as microcephaly and ciliopathies. Maintaining exactly two functional centrosomes in cycling cells is a paramount for cell and tissue homeostasis, but how this regulation is achieved has been puzzling researchers for decades. Combining biochemical, genetic, and high-resolution imaging approaches, we have been dissecting the process of centrosome assembly at nano-scale resolution and in relation with specific cell cycle phases. This approach allows us to begin to grasp how cell cycle regulators such as Polo-like kinase 1 and Cyclin-dependent kinase 2 participate in the process. This seminar will present our advancements in understanding the involvement of these two kinases in centrosome assembly under normal conditions and suggest how their deregulation could lead to centrosome aberrations in pathologies. Author: Jadranka Loncarek, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour