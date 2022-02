You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series – Dr. Joan Reede Air date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Joan Y. Reede will present “Acknowledging the Past, Disrupting the Present, Creating a Different Future” as part of the NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series. Dr. Reede is Dean for Diversity and Community Partnership and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Professor of Society, Human Development and Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Reede has a lifelong passion for mentoring and supporting diversity in the biosciences. She is responsible for the development and management of a comprehensive program that provides leadership, guidance, and support to promote the increased recruitment, retention, and advancement of underrepresented minority faculty. Author: Dr. Joan Reede, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes