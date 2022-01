You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Regulatory Considerations in Natural History Studies NIH Only Air date: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Jonathan Green, Director of OHSRP, will discuss Regulatory Considerations in Natural History Studies and will address the following topics: • Terminology: What is a natural history study? What is the distinction between research vs. the practice of medicine in a natural history study? • What should be described in the protocol and consent? • AE/SAE tracking and reporting in a Natural History Study • Taking a Family History; who is a research participant? Author: Dr. Jonathan Green, NIH Runtime: 1 hour