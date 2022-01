You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Women Leaders in Academic Research / Empowerment of Under-represented Researchers: "You Can’t Always Get What You Want: But, Wait, What Do I Even Want?" Air date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Lecture Synopsis: Being a woman in medicine involves challenges and many of those challenges are amplified in interventional radiology. After spending years doing clinical research, I have shifted focus to administrative and practice-building activities. I will talk about how planned and unexpected life events shaped my career path, shifted my priorities, altered what I define as "success," and reframed what I believe yields happiness. I will discuss how mentors have shaped my decisions and helped me identify and overcome barriers. No mentor is perfect and even well-meaning ones can give bad advice. But - even bad advice can be helpful. Series Description: Invited monthly lecture series founded in 2020 highlighting and honoring women and underrepresented leaders in science, industry, academics, policy and advocacy. Originally from a combined effort of Interventional Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, Radiology, Imaging Sciences, Data Science, and Image-Guided Oncology, the series aimed to honor and promote women and confront gender and other disparities within the fields. This honorary lecture series uses experiential tales to challenge the implicit bias on role modeling and mentoring of underrepresented minorities. Monthly topics are open-ended and geared towards highlighting successful female or other under-represented leaders as role models for trainees. Speakers focus on mentoring, career building, implicit bias, inclusive team science, and empowerment to counter under-representation in science and medical research.



For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html Author: Amy Deipolyi, MD PhD, NIH Runtime: 1 hour