DDM Seminar Series with Lynne Lancaster NIH Only Air date: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the third installment of the FY22 DDM Seminar Series with Lynne Lancaster presenting on “Working with multiple generations in the work place.” Lynne Lancaster is one of today’s most sought-after generational experts and keynote speakers. She knows what makes Traditionalists, Boomers, Generation Xers, Millennials, and Gen Z tick, and she brings her original research, insights, humor, and practical tips to audiences eager to solve the generational puzzle.



For more information go to https://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes