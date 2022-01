You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DDM Seminar Series with Cathleen Swody NIH Only Air date: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the second installment of the FY22 DDM Seminar Series with Dr. Cathleen Swody presenting on “Engaging employees as they transition to the post pandemic workplace.” Dr. Swody has nearly 20 years of experience in coaching, training, and professional development for clients across industries. She specializes in leadership, social and emotional skills, and employee engagement. With the expertise developed by analyzing and debriefing thousands of assessments and surveys, Dr. Swody helps leaders develop critical skills, reality check assumptions, identify opportunities, and gain confidence.



For more information go to https://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes