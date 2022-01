You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH RECOVER Listening Session – Understanding Long COVID Across Communities of Color and Those Hardest Hit by COVID Air date: Friday, January 21, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In February 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched the RECOVER initiative to bring together researchers, scientists, patients, and caregivers to identify the causes and means to prevent and treat post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), including what is commonly called Long COVID. This Listening Session will engage patients and organizations representing communities of color and those hardest hit by COVID to better understand levels of awareness of Long COVID. The discussion will also inform opportunities to promote diverse and inclusive participation in the RECOVER Initiative studies. Author: Dr. Andrea Lerner, Dr. Lenora Johnson, Dr. Natasha Williams, Dr. James Hildreth, NIH Runtime: 2 hours