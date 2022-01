You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Town Hall - January 2022 Air date: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: 9th Virtual Town Hall



Lawrence Tabak will be joined by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Tony Fauci, NIH Deputy Director for Management Alfred Johnson, and NIH Chief People Officer Julie Berko, who will provide updates on the state of the pandemic, the impact on our operations, and return to the physical workspace plans. Additionally, NIH Acting Principal Deputy Director Tara Schwetz and Lawrence Tabak will brief you on what you can expect during this transition period while a search for a new NIH Director is underway by the White House. Author: Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D., Acting Director, NIH Runtime: 1 hour