What’s in a Web Archive Collection? Summarization and Discovery of Archived Webpages Air date: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Web archives are becoming an increasingly important resource for historical research, but discovery of resources in web archives can be daunting. The largest web archives, such as the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, are often too large for full-text search. To overcome this, many institutions, including the National Library of Medicine, have created collections of archived webpages to assist researchers in finding relevant materials. Dr. Weigle’s talk will present an overview of web archiving, discuss challenges in making sense of web archive collections, and highlight projects in the Web Science and Digital Libraries (WS-DL) research group at Old Dominion University focused on enhancing web archive collections. Author: Michele C. Weigle, PhD, Professor, Department of Computer Science, Old Dominion University, NIH Runtime: 1 hour