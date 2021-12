You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

New Approaches to Detect, Study and Treat SARS-CoV-2 Infection Air date: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Omicron is a reminder that the current pandemic requires continuous focus on innovative new tools, therapies and testing. We will discuss advances in CRISPR testing, host directed therapies and recombinant viruses to get ahead of new variants. Objectives: introduce new CRISPR direct detection methods for SARS-CoV-2; discuss host directed therapies against SARS-CoV-2; describe new virus-like particle and recombinant virus generation for SARS-CoV-2.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig Author: Melanie Ott, M.D., Ph.D. NIH Runtime: 1 hour