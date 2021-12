You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Socio-Cultural Responses within India during Times of Pandemic Disease Air date: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Focusing on the history of India, Dr. Mathew will explore the complex and underappreciated ways in which Indian folk-beliefs, myth, superstition, related stories (witnessed and fictional) and local traditions, have combined to inform the experience of epidemic and pandemic disease, including in the main, but not limited to, cholera, plague, influenza and COVID-19. Drawing on collections of the NLM and other institutions, he will investigate how these complex belief systems intersect with different kinds of information about these diseases, revealing how every new outbreak is accompanied with information that did not exist during the previous outbreak, indeed how histories of these events have been documented and remembered from generation to generation. Author: John Mathew, PhD, Associate Professor of History and Science, Humanities & Social Sciences & Sciences, Krea University, Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, India Runtime: 1 hour