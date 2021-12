You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Racial and Ethnic Equity Plans Workshop NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: A workshop led by Dr. J. Bruce Stewart for the NIH Racial and Ethnic Equity Plans (REEPs) Institute and Center points of contact to gain additional information and knowledge on developing their respective IC REEPs. The workshop will also be videocast for all at the NIH to view to gain additional information on NIH's REEP efforts. Author: Dr. J. Bruce Stewart, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes