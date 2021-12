You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Islamic Medical Manuscripts in the National Library of Israel Collections Air date: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Islam and Middle East Collection of the National Library of Israel contains nearly 2500 Arabic, Persian and Turkish manuscripts dating from the ninth to the nineteenth centuries. Among these are numerous rare and important copies of works that attest to the history of Islamic medicine. While the bulk of these medical manuscripts were donated by the twentieth century scholar and manuscript dealer Abraham Shalom Yahuda, who sold the National Library of Medicine its own Islamic manuscript collection during the early 1940s, others were acquired over the course of the decades. Dr. Thrope’s talk will provide a guided tour of the National Library of Israel’s Islamic medicine collection, focusing in particular on rare and unique manuscripts that can shed light on the NLM's own collection, which is among the best in the world. Author: Samuel Thrope, PhD, Curator, Islam and Middle East Collection, National Library of Israel, Islamic Medical Manuscripts in the National Library of Israel Collections, NIH Runtime: 1 hour