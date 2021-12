You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Michael E. DeBakey Lecture in the History of Medicine: A Laboratory of Humanitarianism: Military and Civilian Captivity during the First World War - May 2022 Air date: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Scholarship on captivity in modern conflicts has mostly focused on its violent aspects and on the very real physical and mental suffering of prisoners of war. This presentation will instead show why the First World War provided a unique laboratory for experimenting with different kinds of humanitarian assistance to those experiencing prolonged incarceration and separation from their families. Building on Dr. Stibbe’s recent book, Civilian Internment during the First World War: A European and Global History, 1914-1920, his talk will examine three different but overlapping approaches to humanitarian assistance: relief work, efforts to enforce and enhance existing international conventions, and pressures placed on captor nations to come to prisoner exchange agreements. The presentation will conclude by examining the legacy of these developments for cultural and medical understandings of wartime captivity in the inter-war period and beyond. Author: Matthew Stibbe, PhD, Professor of Modern European History, Sheffield Hallam University, United Kingdom, and 2019 NLM Michael E. DeBakey Fellow, NIH Runtime: 1 hour