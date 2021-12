You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

George Deacon and the Circulation of Homeopathic Therapies in Peru (1880-1915) Air date: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Palma’s talk will focus on the circulation and use of homeopathic therapies and medicines in Lima in the last decades of the nineteenth century. The American homeopath George Deacon was responsible for expanding this medical practice in the country in the 1880s; this expansion continued until his death in 1915, in spite of his disputes with the local health authorities. Deacon published the first homeopathic journal in the country and Latin America, La Homeopatía. The National Library of Medicine holds the only two issues available in the world. Dr. Palma will discuss the events surrounding the life of Deacon and especially the evolution of his journal, the circulation of medical knowledge between the North and South, and his defense of homeopathy in a country unconnected to this practice. Author: Patricia Palma, PhD, Assistant Professor at the University of Tarapacá, Arica, Chile, NIH Runtime: 1 hour