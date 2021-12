You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

What History Reveals: Slavery and the Development of U.S. Gynecology Air date: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

What History Reveals: Slavery and the Development of U.S. Gynecology Air date: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Description: In her talk, Dr. Owens will reveal the genealogical origins of American modern gynecology. She explains how the institution of American slavery was directly linked to the development of reproductive medicine in the U.S. Cooper Owens provides context for how and why physicians denied black women their full humanity; but also valued them as "medical superbodies" highly suited for experimentation to cure all women. Engaging with 19th-century ideas about so-called racial difference, Dr. Owens sheds light on the contemporary legacy of medical racism. Author: Deirdre Cooper Owens, PhD, The Charles and Linda Wilson Professor in the History of Medicine & Director of the Humanities in Medicine Program, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NIH Runtime: 1 hour