You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2022 Demystifying Medicine Lecture Series: Epigenetic Contribution to Autoimmune Diseases / Anticytokine Autoantibodies: Important Underappreciated Cofactors in Rare and Common Conditions Air date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Jointly sponsored by FAES and NIH, the Demystifying Medicine course aims to bridge exciting developments in medicine with advances in the basic biological and engineering sciences. When possible, a live patient introduces the course topic by discussing their disease, followed by a physician scientist who describes clinical aspects of the disease including therapy and challenges, followed by bench scientist who describes what we know and don't know regarding mechanism. The course is designed to excite as well as inform medical and Ph.D. students, fellows, basic and physician scientists, and program planners.



For more information go to https://demystifyingmedicine.od.nih.gov/ Author: Lindsey Criswell, MD, MPH (NIAMS) Epigenetic Contribution to Autoimmune Diseases / Steven Holland, MD (NIAID) Anticytokine Autoantibodies: Important Underappreciated Cofactors in Rare and Common Conditions Runtime: 2 hours