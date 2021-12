You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Narratives of Pandemics Past: Archival Approaches to Understanding the COVID-19 Pandemic Air date: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The last two years have produced a new fascination with historical epidemic moments. This pandemic of COVID-19 has required us all to become conversant in epidemiology, fields of public health and also histories of medicine. From the 1918/-1920 Influenza pandemic to smallpox and polio eradication campaigns to the HIV/AIDS pandemic, journalists, social scientists and historians have sought historical analogues to our present pandemic moment. Archives have been a critical lens into understanding our current moment. Drawing on material from the U.S. National Library of Medicine as well has his own research on the history of international epidemic responses, Dr. White will explore how archives provide a key glimpse into the ways epidemics have been experienced in the past, how they were conceptualized in their time and ways that we can employ these histories in understanding our own present. Author: Alexandre White, PhD, Assistant Professor of Sociology and the History of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University and School of Medicine, NIH Runtime: 1 hour