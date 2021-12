You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Building Unifying Systems of Care Addressing Comorbidities in Women and Girls [Day 1] Air date: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This virtual workshop aims to address the gaps and opportunities for advancing community adoption and implementation of gender-relevant evidence-based mental health, substance use, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic disease prevention and treatment interventions for women from high-risk and marginalized communities across the lifespan. Addressing the social determinants of health and building infrastructure to ensure sustainability of innovations will be important cross-cutting themes. The workshop will bring together experts, including researchers, clinicians, and community and federal partners, to: 1) present the current state of research and critical gaps which need to be addressed in order to accelerate adoption of care models that integrate clinical and population health within well-coordinated, data-driven systems of care; 2) examine how an integrated set of evidence-based practices delivered across the entire continuum of health care services (i.e., prevention services, primary care, specialty healthcare, behavioral health care and health maintenance) in community-based settings can improve health outcomes in women and girls. The workshop will feature talks and discussion on systems of care designed to prevent and treat cardiopulmonary, metabolic and psychiatric disorders, and multi-morbidities across these disease domains by integrating behavioral and biomedical approaches. Building infrastructures that deliver these integrated interventions to women in vulnerable or underserved populations, and/or at high-risk (e.g. peripartum) stages of the lifespan will be an important cross-cutting theme. As well as the expert speakers, workshop registration is open to all with an intention to reach a broad audience including trainees, junior investigators, NIH and other Federal Partners as well as community stakeholder representatives.



Author: NHLBI, NIH Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes