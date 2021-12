You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Muscular Dystrophy Coordinating Committee - December 2021 Air date: Monday, December 20, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The MDCC is a Federal Advisory Committee composed of membersrepresenting the NIH, CDC, FDA and other agencies as well aspatient advocacy groups (please see mdcc.nih.gov for moreinformation). We meet twice a year to discuss topics of interest toour members and the muscular dystrophy research, care andpatient/advocacy communities.The main topic for the December 2021 meeting is “Strategies to Increase Inclusion of Racial and Ethnic Minorities in Research Studies”. Author: Muscular Dystrophy Coordinating Committee Meeting Runtime: 4 hours