You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

A Virtual Farewell Tribute to NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins Air date: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: On October 5, 2021, NIH announced that Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., had made the decision to end his tenure as the NIH director by the end of the year. His last day as NIH director is December 19, 2021. Dr. Collins is the longest serving, presidentially appointed NIH director, having served three U.S. presidents over more than 12 years. Author: Office of the Director Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes