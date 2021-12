You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

“Engineered extracellular matrix models to study tumor heterogeneity” Air date: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The development, progression, and therapy response of cancer is determined by the evolution of intratumor heterogeneity. How extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling regulates the phenotypic diversity of tumor and stromal cells and which consequences these changes have on malignancy, however, remains poorly understood. Increasing knowledge of these connections is critical as aberrant ECM remodeling often precedes tumor development (e.g. during obesity), regulates many different hallmarks of cancer including proliferation, metabolism, and angiogenesis, and can be used to diagnose and treat cancer more effectively. Studying the functional links between ECM remodeling and cancer requires model systems that allow isolating the physicochemical heterogeneity of malignancy-associated ECM for mechanistic studies. In this talk, I will review the compositional, microarchitectural, and mechanical hallmarks of pro-tumorigenic ECM and highlight biomaterials and engineering approaches to recapitulate these properties for in vitro and in vivo studies of cancer. Subsequently, I will describe how such engineered platforms may be explored to define the functional links between cancer-associated ECM remodeling, tumor invasion, and discuss potential implications for metastasis.



Author: Dr. Claudia Fischbach, Ph.D.