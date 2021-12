You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NCATS at 10: Improving Health for All Through Translational Science Air date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 12:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This December, NCATS marks 10 years of harnessing the power of translational science to speed solutions for many diseases at a time. Our mission is to remove or bypass scientific and operational obstacles that stand in the way of getting more treatments to more people more quickly. We do this by advancing translational science.



Translational science looks at the big picture to identify common pitfalls and develop innovative solutions, thus enabling promising discoveries to become real-world applications that improve people’s health. Our activities exemplify translational science principles, such as boundary-crossing collaborations, bold and rigorous approaches, and efficiency and speed.



To commemorate our 10-year anniversary and usher in the next decade of bold solutions, we’re hosting a virtual event on Dec. 7, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST, to highlight how our innovative and team-science approach addresses unmet needs. Featured topics will spotlight the transformational power of data, novel approaches for de-risking a drug’s journey along the preclinical pathway, crosscutting solutions for many diseases, and high-impact innovations in clinical research. Speakers will provide perspective on remaining roadblocks and new opportunities through conversations and lightning round talks.



For more information go to https://ncats.nih.gov/events/NCATS-10th-Anniversary Author: National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, NIH Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes