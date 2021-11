You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Identifying Novel Genes That Impact T Cell Effector Function Air date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is jointly sponsored with the IIG. "Within every teaspoon of our blood are 5 million potential killer cells. These are remarkable little cells that circulate around our bodies recognizing and destroying virally infected and cancer cells with extraordinary specificity and precision. We have discovered new genes that suggest that many different components within killer cells play a part in delivering the lethal hit. We wish to work out how each part of the killer cell contributes. We study killer cells in which the new genes are missing to see where things go wrong. We are able to film live killer cells and pin-point what is different in each case."



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Gillian Griffiths, Ph.D., Professor of Cell Biology and Immunology, University of Cambridge; Director, Cambridge Institute for Medical Research Runtime: 1 hour