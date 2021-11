You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Genomic Basis of Breast Cancer Progression in Blacks Air date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the annual Marshall W. Nirenberg Lecture. Speaker Olufunmilayo I. Olopade the consummate physician-scientist with sustained and impactful translational research in genetics that spans more than two decades. She is a pioneer in cancer genetics whose body of work has focused on the molecular genetics of breast cancer progression. Her seminal contributions have provided an understanding of the root causes of aggressive breast cancer in young women, especially young women of African ancestry across the Diaspora. Her laboratory was the first to describe recurrent BRCA1 mutations in extended African American families with breast cancer, a study she extended to indigenous Nigerian women in West Africa. Her findings point to the need for women at risk of early-onset aggressive breast cancer across the African diaspora to receive counseling, genetic testing, and personalized screening at younger ages. Dr. Olopade has been recognized for her pioneering work combining medical oncology with cancer genetics in the United States and globally. She has received numerous honors and awards, including several honorary degrees and has an impressive publication record in peer-reviewed journals to her credit.



Author: Olufunmilayo I. Olopade, M.D., Associate Dean for Global Health; Walter L. Palmer Distinguished Service Professor in Medicine and Human Genetics, University of Chicago; Director, University of Chicago Hospital's Cancer Risk Clinic Runtime: 1 hour