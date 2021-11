You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

In Vitro Approaches to Investigate Cell Division and Biological Size Control Air date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Rebecca Heald: "Our interdisciplinary approaches take advantage of cytoplasmic extracts prepared from eggs of the frog Xenopus laevis that reconstitute mitotic chromosome condensation and spindle assembly and function in vitro. To study mechanisms of spindle and organelle size control, we utilize a smaller, related frog, Xenopus tropicalis, to investigate interspecies scaling, and extracts prepared from fertilized eggs at different stages of embryogenesis to study developmental scaling. We seek to provide new insight into the underlying principles of spindle assembly and biological size control, as well as the molecular basis of variation that contributes to genomic instability and evolution."



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Rebecca Heald, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Molecular & Cell Biology, University of California, Berkeley Runtime: 1 hour