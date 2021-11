You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Toward Personalizing HIV Treatment and Prevention Air date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the annual Rolla E. Dyer Lecture. Speaker Namandje Bumpus's laboratory uses mass spectrometry and molecular pharmacology based approaches to investigate the biotransformation of clinically used drugs by the cytochromes P450s. The cytochromes P450 are responsible for the metabolism of an estimated 75 percent of currently marketed drugs. Cytochrome P450-mediated biotransformation of drugs most often results in the production of hydrophilic metabolites that can be readily excreted from the body; however, in certain instances toxic metabolites are formed that can stimulate cell death and organ failure.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Namandje Bumpus, Ph.D., Director, Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences; Professor of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences, Johns Hopkins Medicine Runtime: 1 hour