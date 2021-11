You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS NIH Director's Lecture with Damien Fair Air date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is an NIH Director's Lecture. Speaker Damien Fair: "My research focuses on mechanisms and principles that underlie the developing brain. The majority of this work uses functional MRI and resting state functional connectivity MRI to assess typical and atypical populations. A second focus has become testing the feasibility of using various functional and structural MRI techniques in translational studies of developmental neuropsychiatric disorders (e.g., attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and autism). I am exploring ways to better characterize individual patients with these psychopathologies to help guide future diagnostic, therapeutic and genetic studies."



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Damien Fair, Ph.D., Professor, Institute of Child Development; Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Redleaf Endowed Director, Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain, University of Minnesota Runtime: 1 hour