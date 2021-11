You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Imaging Inflammation Resolution and Wound Repair Air date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Anna Huttenlocher's research focuses on understanding the basic molecular mechanisms that regulate cell movement—in the context of wound healing, inflammation and cancer. Cell migration plays a central role in many different disease processes including cancer, heart disease and autoimmune disease. Insight into the mechanisms that regulate cell migration will contribute to our understanding of basic cellular processes, but will also aid in the identification of new treatment strategies for a wide variety of medical conditions. Despite extensive interest in the receptors and mechanisms involved during cell migration, many fundamental questions remain unanswered. What are the mechanisms by which a cell initiates and then subsequently stops directional cell migration? How are intracellular signaling events coordinated both temporally and spatially to promote productive, directional cell movements? What are the mechanisms that regulate the migration of leukocytes into areas of inflammation? How do tumor cells invade and metastasize?



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Anna Huttenlocher, Ph.D. Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Microbiology and Immunology, University of Wisconsin–Madison Runtime: 1 hour