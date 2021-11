You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Leveraging the Intramural Research Program to Effect Foundational Progress in Neurodegenerative Disease Air date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the annual G. Burroughs Mider Lecture. Speaker Andrew Singleton works on the genetic basis of neurological disorders including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer’s disease, dystonia, ataxia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His team seeks to identify genetic variability that causes or contributes to disease and to use this knowledge to understand the underlying molecular processes. Most recently his work has expanded to the use of multimodal data in predicting disease. Dr. Singleton’s group discovered a number of genetic mutations that cause disease, including the alpha-synuclein multiplication mutation and mutations in LRRK2. Dr. Singleton was a founding member of the International Parkinson Disease Genomics Consortium, which has identified the majority of the known genetic risk factors for Parkinson disease.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Andrew Singleton, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator, National Institute on Aging, NIH Runtime: 1 hour