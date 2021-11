You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Tiny Technologies and Medicine: From Hepatic Tissue Engineering to Cancer Nanotechnology Air date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is a special Tuesday WALS Lecture, part of Demystifying Medicine. The speaker is Sangeeta Bhatia: "Our laboratory conducts research at the intersection of engineering, medicine, and biology to develop novel platforms for understanding, diagnosing and treating human disease. Our long-term goals are to improve cellular therapies for liver disease and to develop nanotechnology for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer."



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Sangeeta Bhatia, M.D., Ph.D., John J. and Dorothy Wilson Professor of Health Sciences and Technology and of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, NIH Runtime: 1 hour