You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Knowing Right From Wrong (Protein Conformation): The Challenging Choices of (Molecular) Chaperones Air date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Judith Frydman's research is to understand how proteins fold in living cells. The Frydman lab uses a multidisciplinary approach to address fundamental questions about molecular chaperones, protein folding and degradation. In addition to basic mechanistic principles, we aim to define how impairment of cellular folding and quality control are linked to disease, including cancer and neurodegenerative diseases and examine whether reengineering chaperone networks can provide therapeutic strategies.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Judith Frydman, Ph.D., Donald Kennedy Chair, School of Humanities and Sciences; Professor of Genetics, Stanford Medicine, NIH Runtime: 1 hour