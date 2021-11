You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

RNA Splicing, Chromatin Modification, and the Coordinated Control of Gene Expression Air date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is an NIH Director's Lecture. Speaker Tracy Johnson’s research program is focused on understanding the mechanisms of gene regulation, particularly RNA processing and chromatin modification. She developed the University of California, Los Angeles/Howard Hughes Medical Institute Pathways to Success program, a comprehensive strategy to provide students with an authentic research experience early in their academic careers while creating a rigorous, but supportive learning community. Johnson’s program has three key components: a research-based laboratory course called The Collaborative Undergraduate Research Lab (CURL), a mentoring network that integrates peer and hierarchical mentoring called the Pathways Mentor Network, and intensive learning communities called Academic Achievement Workshops.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Tracy L Johnson, PhD., Dean, Life Sciences, UCLA, NIH Runtime: 1 hour