You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Mutant p53 Activities in Mouse Tumor Models Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the annual Margaret Pittman Lecture. Speaker Guillermina Lozano, Ph.D., is a geneticist recognized for her studies of the p53 tumor suppressor pathway, from characterizing p53 as a transcriptional activator to characterizing the physiological importance of Mdm2 and Mdm4 proteins as inhibitors of p53, and the consequences of p53 mutations on tumor development.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Guillermina Lozano, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Genetics, Division of Basic Sciences, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, NIH Runtime: 1 hour