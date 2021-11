You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH SWDSS: Achieving Equity in Faculty - Pros and Cons of Cohort Recruitment Air date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Join the NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity (COSWD) Office for Achieving Equity in Faculty – Pros and Cons of Cohort Recruitment as part of our ongoing NIH Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series (SWDSS). Dr. Marie A. Bernard, the NIH COSWD, will moderate a discussion on the outcomes of faculty cohort recruitment programs and other evidence-based strategies for enhancing faculty diversity.



For more information go to https://diversity.nih.gov/science-diversity/swd-seminar-series Author: NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity Runtime: 1 hour