Translating Studies of HIV Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 Air date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Julie Overbaugh studies HIV. She is particularly interested in factors that influence HIV transmission. She has been involved in decades-long research studies in Kenya that focus on HIV transmission, from mother to infant and in sex workers. In the 1990s, Dr. Overbaugh was part of the team that highlighted the risk of HIV transmission in breast milk, giving HIV-positive mothers important information that could protect their children. Drawing on samples collected during this groundbreaking trial, Dr. Overbaugh has also outlined characteristics of a mother’s immune response against HIV that can protect her infant, and she charted aspects of the infant immune response that could help improve HIV vaccine design. Her research in sex workers highlighted the role that other infections play in shaping the number of HIV variants that hop from one person to another. Her team also studied how the immune system responds when a person already infected with HIV is infected a second time with a new strain.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Julie Overbaugh, Ph.D., Professor, Human Biology Division, Fred Hutch Runtime: 1 hour