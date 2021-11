You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS Lecture with Danielle Bassett on Biological Networks Air date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Danielle S. Bassett’s group studies the structure and function of networks, predominantly in physical and biological systems. Her interests lie in using and developing tools and theories from complex systems science, statistical mechanics, and applied mathematics to study dynamic changes in network architecture, the interaction between topological properties of networks and physical or other constraints, and the influence of network topology on signal propagation (mechanical, electrical, informational) and system function. In physical systems, her group conducts research in dynamical systems as well as granular and particulate matter, and recent studies have considered synchronization dynamics in Kuramoto oscillators, force chain network structure in granular matter, reconfiguration of force chains under compression, and acoustic transmission through force chains. In biological systems, her group conducts research in brain connectivity and human behavior. Among other things in this area, her group has investigated collective dynamics in human behavior, how humans learn graphs of related concepts, how brain connectivity reflects cognitive capacities and changes during adolescent development, and how brain connectivity is altered in neurological disease (such as epilepsy and Alzheimer’s) and disorders of mental health (such as schizophrenia and autism); these studies touch on applied algebraic topology, network control theory, maximum entropy models, multilayer networks, multiplex networks, temporal networks, and annotated graphs.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Danielle S. Bassett, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bioengineering, UPenn Runtime: 1 hour