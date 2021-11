You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Mitochondrial Dysfunction as a Universal Driver for Increased Health Risks: from COVID to COSMOS (Day 2) Air date: Friday, December 3, 2021, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: We are delighted to welcome you to join us for this exciting meeting on the relevance of mitochondrial biology to multiple health states and diseases.



The goal of this meeting is to increase the awareness of the importance of mitochondria in disease initiation and progression, plus highlight the effects of unique environments on mitochondrial function and discuss what is needed to support the development of advanced diagnostics and sensors for bioenergetics that can monitor for disease onset and progression.



The meeting is split up into four sessions over two days with the following main topics:



1) Mitochondrial impact on immune function and inflammation



2) Impact of viral and bacterial pathogenesis on mitochondria



3) Mitochondria in space and other unique environments, and



4) Preventative and therapeutics impact on bioenergetics and mitochondria impact with disease progression.



For more information go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mitochondrial-dysfunction-as-a-universal-driver-for-increased-health-risks-tickets-177385233007 Runtime: 7 hours