You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DDM Seminar Series with Nataly Kogan NIH Only Air date: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the first installment of the FY22 DDM Seminar Series with Nataly Kogan presenting “Cultivating Happiness at Work.” Nataly Kogan is a former Venture Capitalist and the founder of Happier, a global technology and learning platform helping individuals and organizations to realize full potential by adopting scientifically-proven practices that improve well-being. Ms. Kogan helps individuals learn how to move their careers forward with optimism, purpose and satisfaction. Her happiness manifesto shares research-based instruction to make happiness a habit and a regular practice, rather than a vague concept.



For more information go to http://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/ Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes