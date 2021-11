You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Annual CC CEO Awards Ceremony Air date: Friday, December 17, 2021, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This annual CEO awards ceremony is held every December to honor significant contributions by CC and IC staff in support of the CC's mission and in service to patients, staff and other individuals throughout the CC community. The event will be held virtually again this year (similar to 2020) so that award recipients can safely share and celebrate this honor with families and friends. Author: James K. Gilman, MD, CEO, NIH Clinical Center Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes