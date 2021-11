You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The History of Cancer Virus Research Air date: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is a continuation of the Office of NIH History Lecture Series. Speaker Robin Wolfe Scheffler, Associate Professor in the Science, Technology, and Society Program, is an historian of the modern biological and biomedical sciences and their intersections with developments in American history. He is currently working on a project that follows the history of cancer virus research in the twentieth century from legislature to laboratory, documenting its origins and impact on the modern biological sciences. His other projects include the history of the biotechnology industry and a chemical biography of dioxins. The common goal of Professor Scheffler’s projects is to understand the mutual influence of science on society and of society on science.



For more information go to https://history.nih.gov Author: Robin Scheffler, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour