Assay Guidance Workshop for Cell-Based Assays and Lead Discovery (Day 2) Air date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NCATS Assay Guidance Manual (AGM) program is hosting a two-day workshop that will cover a broad range of critical concepts underlying high-content screening and analysis (Day 1) and complex in vitro models (CIVMs) in drug discovery (Day 2). This workshop is designed to disseminate critical information about the implementation of robust cellular assay methods and is particularly relevant for researchers developing molecular probes or clinical candidates. Many of the workshop instructors have 20 to 30 years of experience in the field of drug discovery and will share information not readily found in a classroom or published material outside of the AGM.



The goal of this workshop is to train scientists on the fundamentals and applications of image-based and 3D cellular assay technologies and engage in a dialogue with those curious to understand it on a deeper level. This workshop also aims to discuss challenges and standards for rigor to enable reproducible results, and provide a future perspective on the utility of complex cellular models in drug discovery.



For more information go to https://ncats.corsizio.com/c/610be47733a68a57165e9db7