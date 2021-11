You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series - The skin we live in: The human skin microbiome HHS Only Air date: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: A multitude of microbiota reside in and on the human body. The goal of Dr. Kong’s research program is to understand how skin microbiota interact with the human host to elicit or ameliorate disease. Her group studies the diversity and complexity of bacterial, fungal, and viral communities in healthy skin and in eczema from patients with atopic dermatitis and with primary immunodeficiencies. The Cutaneous Microbiome and Inflammation Section combines translational research expertise with advanced genomic technologies to study skin microbes to gain insights into the pathogenesis of skin diseases and to potentially identify therapeutics for patients. Dr. Kong’s work has demonstrated how the skin microbiome is patterned based on the location on the body surface, individualized, and relatively stable in healthy individuals. In addition, their research has described the bacterial strain-specificity of Staphylococcus aureus in severe flares of atopic dermatitis and the distinct viromes in patient cohorts with primary immunodeficiencies. These and ongoing studies highlight how the host shapes, and in turn may be shaped by, the skin microbiome. Author: Dr. Heidi Kong, NIAMS Runtime: 1 hour